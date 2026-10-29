By Mick Kelly

Minneapolis, MN – The Freedom Road Socialist Organization Fall membership drive is exceeding expectations. The campaign, which began on October 15, has resulted in 189 new general members as of October 29. In San Jose, CA, 29 people have joined FRSO.

Across the country, FRSO members have been setting up tables at protests and asking people to join. FRSO groups in many places have outreach plans to enlist new members.

Tom Burke, the Organizational Secretary of FRSO stated, “Now is the time for us to grow in a big way. Monopoly capitalism is declining, and the situation is excellent for us to build revolutionary organization.”

Burke continued, “We have set the goal of 300 new general members, and we do exactly what we say. We are going all out to build FRSO and we are determined to replace capitalism with socialism.”

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