Freedom Road Socialist Organization recognized by President Maduro for Venezuela solidarity work

Caracas, Venezuela – From December 9 to 11, members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) participated in a solidarity delegation to Venezuela, along with members of the Anti-War Action Network, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Workers World Party and the Harriet Tubman Center. They were there to attend the International Peoples' Assembly for Sovereignty and Peace hosted by the Simón Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples.

On the final day of the conference, participants had the honor to visit Amilivaca Commune to hear President Maduro speak on the wins of the Venezuelan commune system and the valiant fight for peace against U.S. imperialism.

President Maduro called for “Unity, unity, unity” to achieve peace. The president specifically recognized the FRSO for its solidarity and unity with Venezuela.

The FRSO has long supported the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela and its leaders, former President Chavez and current President Maduro. In the past, this solidarity has manifested in a successful campaign to free Alex Saab, a former Venezuelan diplomat imprisoned in Miami on bogus charges.

More recently, the FRSO has worked with partners in the Anti-War Action Network, Workers World Party, Black Alliance for Peace, International League for People's Struggle and others to hold a week of action to stop the war on Venezuela.

“President Maduro has faced intense pressure from the imperialists to give up on the Bolivarian Process, and just as he remains committed to the process, we remain committed to supporting the president, the Partido Unido Socialista de Venezuela, and the people,” says FRSO delegate Casey Serrano.

Members of the delegation affirmed their admiration for Venezuela and promised to take the president's words to heart and return home to build “Unity, unity, unity” for peace in Venezuela.

