Flight Attendants rally at Frontier Airlines headquarters as contract fight continues

By staff

Denver, CO – On September 8, 75 people stood outside of the Frontier Airlines headquarters in Denver, Colorado with one message: give workers what they deserve. This group was composed of members from the community, various unions, and a group of flight attendants, all gathered to support the call for a better contract for flight attendants working for Frontier.

The flight attendants at Frontier are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), the union that represents around 50,000 flight attendants across the country.

Flight attendants are crucial for travel today, handling safety checks and passenger service, as well as facilitating a smooth flying experience for travelers. Despite this, flight attendants working for Frontier are operating under a contract that was negotiated nearly seven years ago. The fight to bargain a new contract started three years ago, with many workers feeling unsatisfied with what the company has offered them. Frontier flight attendants are the lowest paid of all the major carriers.

Jen Sala, AFA Frontier president, stated, “It is important to have events with our flight attendants, so we are all motivated to get to the same goal line. We know that we all need a livable wage. We all need Frontier to come to the table. Events like this help motivate everyone around us and show Frontier how important it is.” Sala added, “Talk to your stewardess whenever you are on board,” and concluded by saying, “We would love to hear from you and would love to know you are supporting us.”

The contract fight is ongoing, and there are more events the AFA is putting on around the country in the coming months, including ones in Philadelphia, Orlando and Atlanta. The AFA plans to continue this contract fight until they get a contract the membership can get behind and vote for.

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