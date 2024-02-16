Flight attendants picket at MSP International Airport on Worldwide Day of Action

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Tuesday, February 13 around 100 flight attendants picketed in front of the arrivals gates of the Minneapolis/Saint Paul airport in Minnesota.

The crowd’s chants were heard clearly in the whole arrivals area. Chants included “What do we want? Contract! When do we want it? Now!” as well as “If we don’t get it? Shut it down!”

The pickets are happening as flight attendants are in bargaining for their next round of national contracts. The flight attendants who are bargaining include members of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), and the Transportation Workers Union (TWU).

In 2023, a near strike by Teamsters at UPS was expected to have a major impact the U.S. economy. The UPS contract settlement was followed in short order by a round of “Stand Up Strikes” by UAW auto workers around the country. Both of those contract fights won major gains and garnered much attention from economists and labor supporters alike.

In 2024, as flight attendants bargain their national contracts, many of the same eyes are on these important negotiations, as flight attendants play a key role in the U.S. economy and have the ability in some instances to ground planes on the runway.

The international president of AFA is Sara Nelson. In a recent press release she stated, “Flight Attendants are fighting corporate greed, and demanding that our jobs make it possible to live a good life. Working people in every job and every industry can relate, and we feel the people with us.” Nelson went on to say “Our work brings people together from every part of the planet and showcases the strength of our diversity within our solidarity. We’re making history by standing together as one to make the airlines compete to the highest standards for our careers.”

Supporters from other unions – such as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, The International Association of Machinists, the Service Employees International Union, and more – were on the picket line. A local labor solidarity grouping called Minnesota Workers United turned out a contingent in solidarity with the pickets and contract fight.

The flight attendants contract fights are a developing story and Fight Back! will continue to provide on-the-ground coverage as this story develops in coming months.

