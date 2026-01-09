Detroiters oppose U.S. military attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of President Maduro

By Todd Wittig

Detroit, MI – Over 40 people came out to an emergency protest put on by Detroit Anti-War Committee, January 4, outside the Patrick V. McNamara Federal building to oppose Trump's attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro.

Detroit Anti-War Committee was joined by Detroit Community Action Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and many others. Many people held signs saying, “No war on Venezuela” and banners that featured Maduro and Simón Bolivar portraits, accompanied with chants of “Trump wants war, Trump wants oil. Hands off Venezuelan soil!”

The emergency rally followed another protest that happened on January 3, the day of the attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro. This protest was originally planned by Detroit Comité de Acción Comunitaria to demand Detroit become a sanctuary city, but with the news of Venezuela, the narrative quickly expanded to include the ways that U.S. wars and sanctions abroad contribute to mass displacement of people. The protest was attended by local organizers and politicians, including 12th Congressional District Representative Rashida Tlaib.

Kassandra Rodriguez of Detroit Comité de Acción Comunitaria stated, “People do not leave their homeland for no reason. U.S. violence and attacks on Venezuela have created instability that forces people to flee, and when Venezuelans come here looking for refuge and sanctuary, they are met with detention, deportation, and denied rights.”

The energy from the previous day’s demonstration continued into the rally on January 4. Daanyal Syed of Detroit Anti-War Committee told the crowd, “The United States wants control of Venezuela, its resources, and they want to weaken Venezuela so it can do what it wants. We are here, in the cold, because we have the responsibility to show the United States government that we reject their war on Venezuela. If Trump wants war, then he will have to fight us as well because we will resist him every step of the way. ”

Syed finished her speech highlighting that the city council must pass Detroit Anti-War’s divestment resolution to prevent Detroit from contributing to Trump’s wars.

Kassandra Rodriguez of Detroit Community Action Committee stated, “Yesterday, many of us were out here protesting the recent bombing of Caracas and the kidnapping of President Maduro and today, we stand here to do the same. Because our solidarity with the people of Venezuela and the immigrants in our communities does not end with one day of action, it flows into every day we wage struggle against deportations and against Trump's racist agenda.”

Jo Pico of Freedom Road Socialist said, “If we want to win, if we want to land real blows against [our enemies,] then we have to get organized. The Venezuelan people are proof of this: they have been preparing for the inevitability of the U.S.’s attacks since day one. Much like the Palestinian people, we have much to learn from all those who refuse to be crushed by the boot of imperialism.”

Despite the megaphones dying due to the cold, the rally continued with chants of “From Caracas to Jenin, stop the U.S. war machine.” A fitting end to a protest where Detroiters made it clear that they want nothing to do with this war, and they stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela against Trump’s attacks.

