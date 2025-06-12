Detroit protests ICE raids, stands in solidarity with LA

By staff

Detroit, MI – On June 8, around 80 Detroiters and several community organizations protested Trump’s deployment of the National Guard on the Los Angeles community. Outside of the downtown ICE and Police Department Headquarters, Detroit stood in solidarity with those fighting back against ICE and the National Guard in LA.

Those in attendance held up signs demanding Detroit become a real sanctuary city that in no way works with ICE, with phrases like “Ni una mas deportación” and “End Trump’s attacks on immigrants.” The protesters took parallel corners of Michigan Avenue. One side of the street chanted “Fuck” while the other responded with “ICE,” with both sides of the street flipping off the headquarters that stood behind them.

Afterwards, the protesters gathered together, and Jacob Smith of DAARPR spoke on the importance of taking action like this. He championed the efforts of the community involved in the “everyday struggle,” and gave people opportunities to engage in the struggle beyond the action on June 8.

After Smith, Jo Pico, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said, “We are in awe to see Chicago, Minneapolis and LA and elsewhere bravely run ICE out of their communities.” He recognized that Aztlán is on fire and we must fan the flames, promising that Detroit is going to fight back just as the Chicano community of Los Angeles has. Pico encouraged everyone to make the United States ungovernable under Trump.

Finally, Kassandra Rodriguez of DCAC emphasized that the fight to kick ICE out of Detroit is one that will require everyone to show up for their community, whether it is in Southwest or Hamtramck. She commended those who showed up, reminding everyone that “we keep each other safe with our numbers,” and by “putting our bodies on the line, screaming at the top of our lungs, and putting our safety at risk for our community.” Rodriguez closed her speech by chanting what had been the theme of the day: “¡Sí se puede!”

The protest was called by Michigan 50501 with many grassroots groups arriving with signs, banners, megaphones and community members. These same organizations, including Detroit Comité de Acción Comunitaria (DCAC), Detroit Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DAARPR), Detroit Anti-War Committee, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, are helping organize Detroit 50501’s “Day Without Immigrants” protest on June 14.

#DetroitMI #MI #ImmigrantRights #ICE #LosAngeles #DCAC #DAARPR #DAWC