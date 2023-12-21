Detroit marches for Palestine on Rep. Shri Thanedar’s office

By Owen Frassetto

Detroit, MI – On December 18, over 100 people gathered at Grand Circus Park to protest Congressman Shri Thanedar for his support of Israel.

Protesters marched to Thanedar’s office in Greektown where they were met with harassment by the police. To avoid arrest, they formed a picket line in front of the entrance to the building, marching back and forth and chanting for half an hour.

People were chanting things like, “Shri, Shri, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide!” and “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes!” The crowd then marched back to Grand Circus Park, where several event organizers spoke.

Congressman Thanedar, who represents Michigan’s 13th District in the House of Representatives, has been broadly criticized for his support for Israel, even as it has killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza. “Shri, you have a decision to make,” said a leader of the Palestinian Youth Movement, “Heed the calls of your constituents, or step down from office. We demand you support the ceasefire resolution. We demand that you call for an immediate end to the 17-year-long siege on Gaza. We demand that you call for an end to all U.S. military aid to Israel.”

On December 16, pro-Palestine protesters were brutally attacked at a holiday party thrown by Thanedar and his supporters in Midtown Detroit. On the morning of December 18, the congressman called a press conference to paint the protesters as the ones who started the violence, calling the demonstration a “riot.”

This was another hot button issue among the crowd: “People who were there to peacefully protest were shoved to the ground, punched, choked and threatened,” said Jacob Smith of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, “all because they interrupted Shri’s fancy little dinner party. And today, Shri Thanedar and his goons are calling up the media to try and play the victim. Do we want somebody like that representing us in Congress?” The response from the crowd was a resounding “No!”

