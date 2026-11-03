By Bailey Heaton

Denver, CO – On the evening of October 30, a dozen people rallied in front of Senator Michael Bennet’s office building to protest the worsening blockade against Cuba.

The rally was organized by Cuba Sí Colorado and others, including the National Lawyers Guild and Denver Labor Against ICE. The protest was the fourth event for a week of action in solidarity with Cuba.

People chanted, “From Cuba to the Philippines, stop the U.S. war machine!” and “Not another nickel, not another dime for the Department of War crimes!” while holding handmade signs demanding “Hands off Cuba!”

Since Cuba’s successful socialist revolution in the 1960s, the United States government has tried to crush its government, with attempted coups, political intervention, assassination attempts, and an intense economic embargo. All have failed, though they do not come without harm to the average Cuban citizen.

In late January, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio cut off Cuba’s fuel supply from Venezuela after illegally kidnapping Venezuelan President Maduro and further intensifying sanctions. Trump also signed an executive order threatening any country selling oil and fuel to Cuba, strangling its energy supply. Since then, there have been at least eight blackouts in Cuba involving internet and phone service outages. Frequent power outages, changes in living conditions, and a worsening economy and hyperinflation are the result of these sanctions.

“The lack of oil and electricity has been devastating for the island,” said Kacey Hicks, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “Despite having world-class doctors, Cuba is not able to give basic medical care to its people. This has increased the rates of death for child cancer patients and infant mortality rates in their nation compared to life before Trump’s executive order.”

Despite the United States’ energy blockade, Cubans are standing strong and refusing to let their nation fall.

“In pre-revolutionary Cuba, the people were oppressed and they threw out their oppressors, and they said we’re going to organize ourselves. That’s what the U.S., and especially Trump, is scared of,” said Khalid Hamu, another member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

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