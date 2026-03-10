Denver stands in solidarity with Venezuela and Cuba

By staff

Denver, CO – Around two dozen activists in Denver gather in front of Colorado Senator Michael Bennet’s office to demand that he oppose Trump’s recent escalations against Cuba and that he support the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The rally was called by Denver Anti-War Action (DAWA) in response to a national call for a day of action from the Anti-War Action Network, addressing the urgency in resisting Trump’s attacks on Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.

Protesters gathered in front of the building and occupied the space right next to Speer Boulevard during rush hour, allowing thousands of cars driving by to see banners demanding “No war with Venezuela” and “Reel in Trump.” Members of the crowd held Cuban and Venezuelan flags as well as signs to show solidarity with the countries under attack. DAWA members spoke out against Donald Trump’s actions and the disastrous effects they have had so far.

Salym Mead of DAWA told the crowd, “In the early morning of January 3, 2026, the United States forces launched an aggressive, illegal and large-scale attack on Venezuela. During the attack, 83 people were killed and more than 112 were injured. The U.S. forces then kidnapped the president and his wife.”

Mead contined, “Since the abduction, the United States has been controlling the Venezuelan people’s oil, stealing 50 million barrels for themselves, and shipping more to Israel to continue their genocide of the Palestinian people. Cuba – who heavily relied on Venezuelan oil – has been affected greatly by Maduro’s abduction.”

Born and raised in Cuba, Dailyn Briñas with Cuba Sí Colorado said, “Most of my family in Cuba is living without power for 12-plus hours, with rotting food, little to no medicine and are missing basic supplies.”

Briñas continued, “The oil siege that has been employed recently has made transportation in the country virtually impossible.” This has resulted in produce that is still being farmed spoiling prior to distribution. Soon, Briñas will be traveling with a convoy to bring humanitarian aid to Cuba in an attempt to break the siege.

The energy stayed high in the crowd as the emcee raised chants such as “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!” DAWA has always spoken out against U.S. aggression and intervention, and the grassroots group is taking to the streets to lead emergency actions to raise awareness about the current military madness

As cars drove past the action, the streets were filled with car horns honking in support. Motorists waved and raised fists and peace signs in solidarity with the community members.

While the president has made promises of no new wars, he has escalated military might in many countries this year alone and the people have had enough. The propaganda that Trump and the billionaire war profiteers are trying to sell the people is not working. The people are ready to take a stand against war and the criminal actions of the Trump administration.

