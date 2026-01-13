Denver protests ICE killing of Renee Good

By staff

Denver, CO – On January 7, 250 people gathered outside the GEO ICE detention facility in response to the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent. Good was observing an ICE raid in Minneapolis, one of Trump’s target cities in his campaign to escalate his deportation agenda.

Community members in Denver came together for a vigil for Good and the political prisoners ICE has taken and put in detention in Aurora. Many groups came out to support families of detained prisoners and to further demand the end of GEO contracts in Colorado.

Brandon Gehrke, a member of Aurora Unidos CSO, led the rally in chanting, “Power to the people! No one is illegal!” According to Gehrke, “Members of our community will show up in solidarity when one of us is attacked, not just to mourn the death of Renee Good but for the political prisoners behind these walls.”

The GEO detention center, which, until recently, held activist Jeanette Vizguerra, is known in Aurora for its inhumane treatment of its occupants. Observers who have been inside note a lack of sanitation across the entire building and practically inedible food for detainees. GEO has also failed to provide medicine and medical services to those inside the facility.

Members of Aurora Unidos CSO demand that GEO end its contract with ICE and stop the illegal arrest and deportation of the immigrant community.

#DenverCO #CO #ImmigrantRights #ReneeGood #AUCSO