Denver press conference condemning FBI attacks on anti-ICE protesters

By staff

Denver, CO – On the evening of June 27, Aurora Unidos CSO, Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee (DACAC), and rank-and-file Teamsters gathered outside the Byron Rogers Federal Building to demand that charges be dropped on Los Aneles immigrant rights activist Alejandro Orellana.

On June 12, the FBI raided Orellana’s home, supposedly for handing out masks as protection against police attacking his community. Speakers at the press conference made it clear that Orellana was being targeted for being active in the immigrant rights movement and for being a public voice against police crimes in East Los Angeles.

Members of Aurora Unidos CSO and DACAC gave speeches calling for the bogus charges on Orellana to be dropped. Caleb Cobb, a Teamster, talked about Orellana’s organizing as a fellow rank-and-file worker, ending by saying, “We have a duty as union members to stand up to all attacks against workers.”

Ella Rydwell with DACAC spoke about the repression Angela Davis faced from the FBI and the international struggle for her freedom, connecting that fight to the one being waged today for Orellana. A common theme among the speakers was that protesting is not a crime and that Orellana was only looking to defend his community.

