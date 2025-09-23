Denver community mobilizes against ICE summons and detentions

By staff

Denver, CO – On September 20, over 30 people gathered to picket outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Denver Field Office in response to the recent wave of summons issued by ICE. Over the past month, hundreds of immigrants across the community have received letters ordering them to appear for check-ins at this facility.

These letters, signed by Detention and Deportation Officer Joshua Nieves, have caused widespread confusion. Many included incorrect addresses, directing recipients to an empty field next to the actual ICE building. The Colorado Rapid Response Network was first alerted to these misleading summonses in late August. Several individuals received notices to appear at the ICE Processing Center in Centennial between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on both Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31. Since then, similar letters have continued to go out every weekend.

In response, a coalition of community organizations including the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, American Friends Service Committee, Aurora Unidos CSO, and Immigrant Protection Teams quickly mobilized. This group of community organizations has organized picket lines in front of the ICE field office every weekend, offering vital support to those showing up for their summons. Volunteers are on hand to provide legal resources, clarify misinformation, and inform people that they can request to reschedule their check-ins by emailing [email protected].

These efforts have been effective in informing directly impacted individuals about their rights and available resources, helping them avoid being caught off guard and ensuring they have time to seek legal counsel. However, organizers have confirmed that at least 11 people have been detained as a result of these notices.

Yoselin Corrales, an organizer with Aurora Unidos CSO, emphasized the urgency of the moment, encouraging people to organize and take action and reaffirming that “We will fight for the liberation of our people and we will win.”

This local action was also part of a national weekend of mobilization aimed at protesting a recent Supreme Court decision that effectively greenlights racial profiling during ICE operations in Southern California. The decision followed a July district court ruling that had ordered DHS to stop racially profiling during immigration stops. However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with ICE, allowing roving patrols to continue.

In the context of ongoing attacks on immigrant communities including continued efforts by the Trump administration to undermine sanctuary cities, organizers remain committed to resisting these injustices through grassroots organizing, direct action and community defense.

