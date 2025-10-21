Denver: 50,000 say no to Trump and his racist, reactionary agenda

By Bailey Heaton

Denver, CO – On the afternoon of October 18, an estimated 50,000 people rallied at the Colorado State Capitol to protest the Trump administration’s continued attacks on human rights.

The protest, one of the many No Kings protests that tool place across the country, featured a massive crowd of Denverites marching down Colfax Avenue toward Union Station, chanting “Up, up, up with liberation! Down, down with deportations!” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!”

Trump’s attacks on the people of the United States have only sharpened since the No Kings action in June. Since then, Trump has called on the National Guard to occupy Washington, DC, Chicagoans and Californians have been fighting back against ICE and the National Guard being sent to their states, and Trump has threatened several other states with troop occupations. The Republican Party also shut down the government in late September, and federal employees have been left with no work and no pay.

“People are struggling to survive, struggling to feed their families,” said Katherine Draken, a rank-and-file Teamster and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “They want us to think that it’s hopeless, that all we can do is vote for some politician every few years and hope for the best. But we have the real power! We have people power!”

This was not the only No Kings protest that happened in Colorado. Aurora, Colorado Springs, Loveland, Commerce City, and others along the Front Range participated, with tens of thousands turning out across the state.

Over 2600 protests happened nationally on October 18, with millions of people in attendance.

