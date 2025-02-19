Democratic People's Republic of Korea responds to Marco Rubio provocations

By staff

On February 15 there was a meeting in Munich, Germany, which included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the south Korean authorities and the Japanese foreign minister, where they inflamed the situation on the Korean peninsula.

On February 18, the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) issued a press statement warning, “The anachronistic and futile attempt to challenge the inviolable sovereignty and the prestige of the DPRK will entail self-destructive results.”

The statement continued, “The U.S. secretary of State held a confab with the diplomatic authorities of Japan and the ROK [Republic of Korea] on February 15 to cook up and make public a “joint statement” full of groundless mud-slinging and provocative rhetoric against the DPRK, talking about the “complete denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.””

The statement concluded, “The DPRK will as ever consistently adhere to the new line of bolstering up the nuclear force clarified by the head of state and thoroughly control the threat and blackmail of the U.S. and its vassal forces violating the former's sovereignty and security interests, by making use of all its own political and military tools, and perfectly attain its strategic goal.”

#International #Korea #DPRK