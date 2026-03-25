DC protest demands freedom for Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores

By staff

Washington, D.C. – On Sunday, March 22, activists from around the DMV [DC, Maryland and Virginia area] embraced the unseasonable 85-degree F spring heat and gathered in front of the State Department with signs that read “No U.S. war on Venezuela” and “Freedom for Maduro now.”

“In five days, the U.S. intends to put Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on trial in a kangaroo court,” said a member of the Anti-War Committee DMV, “Trump thinks he can get away with kidnapping foreign presidents just to get his way, we’re here to show him we won’t let that happen!”

While the group initially gathered in front of the State Department, a quick decision was made to march down to the White House, to meet the large crowds of people that were there on a hot and sunny Sunday. The gathered their things and sprang into action. Chants of “We want peace, you say how! Freedom for Maduro now!” and “From Venezuela to the Philippines! Stop the U.S war machine!” boomed from the speaker system as the group made their way onto Constitution Avenue.

As they passed by the parks, DC residents who were there began to join in, whether chanting along or moving to the rhythm. This prompted calls of “Let’s tell them what the people need! Out of the park, into the streets!” from the marchers, at which point some observers even began to get up and join the march.

When they arrived at the White House, the group stationed themselves directly in front of Lafayette Park. This caught the attention of several National Guard troops nearby; the crowd turned their attention to them with chants of “Troops go home!” which several passersby responded to by joining in with fervor.

DC Against the Trump Agenda leader Merawi Gerima told the crowd, “I grew up here in DC, as a native Washingtonian, and we know firsthand what it feels like to be occupied with these National Guard troops,” said Gerima, “that’s why we fight for an end to occupation of Venezuela, a free Maduro; we also fight for an end to occupation of Iran, an end to sanctions on Cuba, and an end to U.S. occupation everywhere.”

The action was a joint effort of AWC-DMV, Anakbayan DC, International League of Peoples Struggles (ILPS), Freedom Road Socialist Organization DC (FRSO DC), DCATA, and the DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR).

The DCAARPR representative stated, “The greatest weapon in the hands of the people is our unity and unity is the greatest fear of our enemies! When we fight together, we win together!”

#WashigtonDC #DC #Venezuela #Maduro #International #AntiWarMovement #DCAARPR #DCATA