Dallas, TX: 1000 participants in ICE out march and rally

By staff

Dallas, TX – On Friday, January 29, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression – Dallas organized a rally and march against ICE murders in Minneapolis and across the country. The event drew about 1000 people, protesting the killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Keith Porter as well as immigrants killed by ICE namely Geraldo Campos, Luiz Caceres, Luiz Cruz, Parady La, Victor Diaz and Heber Dominguez.

Community members marched around downtown Dallas calling for the Dallas Police Department to stop working with ICE and to seek justice for those murdered by ICE.

The protest was endorsed and supported by organizations such as the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Vecinos Unidos, El Moviemiento, Palestinian Youth Movement-Dallas, Shias for Justice, DFW Anti-war Committee, Revolutionary Front, Indivisible-Dallas amongst others.

Faye Damara from NAARAPR-Dallas spoke about ICE have extra-judicially murdered people stating, “It’s time to wake up and fight back, not to reclaim values that were never there in the first place, but to actualize those values for the first time on your own terms as a community.”

Chants rung around the march such as “ICE out of DFW,” “ICE out of Texas!” and “ICE out of everywhere!”

Xavier Velasquez, the chair of NAARPR-Dallas told the crowd, “Your rights don't stop at voting, it's getting involved, getting on the streets, marching, going on barrio walks, and assisting people during court appointments. The people who were killed by ICE did all of these things and more, and we should remember them by getting involved.”

People paid their respects at the altar set up to remember the people murdered by ICE. There was space made for messages for people to write to pay their respects.

Rick Majumdar, a member of the FRSO and Teamsters local 767 spoke at the rally, stating, “ We should mourn the dead but fight like hell for those that are living. People’s power will drive ICE out of our cities. We cannot let ICE scare us into submission. We will fight relentlessly to defeat Trump’s agenda.”

#DallasTX #TX #ImmigrantRights #ICE #AlexPretti #NAARPR