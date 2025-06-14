Dallas Teamsters vote unanimously to strike, force concessions from Albertsons

By staff

Dallas, TX – This May, nearly 90 union drivers at Albertsons, represented by Teamsters Local 745, voted unanimously to authorize a strike, sending a thunderous message to corporate management – and it worked.

Within hours of the vote, Albertsons executives returned to the bargaining table and immediately backed down, dropping proposed contract language that would have allowed the company to deploy autonomous trucks without human drivers. The company also agreed to move on several key economic demands after months of stonewalling.

At the center of the dispute was a dangerous company proposal that would have opened the door to replacing union jobs with self-driving trucks. Drivers called it what it was – a corporate attempt to gut secure, skilled jobs in favor of technology designed to eliminate wages, benefits and resistance.

The unanimous vote sent a clear signal: any move toward automation would be met with immediate and unified action. The company, sensing the strength of the workers and the risk of a shutdown in a key distribution region, caved almost immediately.

In addition to defeating the automation proposal, workers forced the company to address longstanding economic issues. Albertsons committed to raising wages, improving healthcare coverage, and increasing retirement contributions – wins that come after months of company resistance.

This struggle is part of a growing national wave of working-class resistance. In an industry where automation and low wages are becoming the norm, the workers at Local 745 drew a line in the sand and won.

