Dallas Safran Teamsters win ULP strike and gain new contract

By staff

Gainesville, TX – After a week-long strike, more than 350 workers represented by Teamsters at Safran Seats have won a three-year contract eliminating mandatory overtime. Members ratified the agreement October 1 with 93% voting in favor, according to the union.

Local 767 reports the agreement also restores the 80-hour bank, increases contributions toward 401(k), retirement and company-paid insurance, and provides wage increases that the union describes as historic.

The workers, who manufacture airplane seats for commercial airlines, began their unfair labor practice strike September 24 after rejecting a tentative agreement that retained mandatory overtime provisions. Workers on the picket line identified the provision, which they called “mando,” as a principal reason for voting down the earlier proposal.

One week after walking out, they ratified an agreement removing the requirement.

The ULP strike had started on Thursday, September 24. Just one week later, the company caved and quickly yielded to the demands of the membership.

Mario Hernandez, business agent and bargaining committee member for Safran Teamsters, stated, “We fought the company with everything we had and we came out victorious. That goes to show you that with a little unity anything can happen.”

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