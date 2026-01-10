Dallas ‘ICE out now!’ protest

By Josh Rudd

Dallas, TX – Over 1000 community members gathered Thursday evening, January 8 at Dallas City Hall to protest the murder of Renee Nicole Good by ICE in Minneapolis and to demand ICE out of Dallas.

Attendees marched around downtown Dallas calling for the Dallas Police Department to stop working with ICE. The protest was called by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas (NAARPR-Dallas).

Andy Ayala said, “From its inception, our organization has had one fundamental and steadfast goal from which all others stem – to resist the brutalities of state repression. What happened yesterday in Minneapolis represents an unprecedented level of violence perpetrated by ICE on our communities.”

Ayala continued, “So many of us here today do, in our daily lives, exactly what Renee did: stand up to racist and brutal injustice. For this, ICE viscously murdered her. For this, Renee Nicole Good was taken from her community. She was taken from her friends. She was taken from her wife and she was taken from her son.”

During the speeches, community members held up signs reading “No one is illegal on stolen land” and “Justice for Renee Nicole Good.”

William Capper, a speaker on behalf of the DFW Anti-War Committee, said, “The bullets used to take Renee's life link ICE to the web of military contractors that pawn their supplies to ICE and police forces, cycling the war machine's violence abroad back onto our streets. Our struggle is one.”

Capper continued, “There is a world in which her murder by ICE has a chilling effect on us. We become afraid to step out of line, to do our part to fight repression. But we have to resist the fear that horror invites on us. Renee was an organizer. We must answer her loss by organizing ourselves. Show ICE that when they take down one organizer, a thousand fill in their place. The ONLY solution is to get organized.”

During the protest, community members chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” “No more deportations, we demand legalization” and “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido” [the people united will never be defeated].

Speaking for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization DFW District, Kai Leslie said, “Renee Nicole Good's murder was an unacceptable crime, but it wasn’t the first time ICE has executed an innocent person. 25 people that we know of in the last year have been murdered by ICE, and countless lives have been ruined. We know the actions of ICE are deplorable. But we also know people are in the streets fighting back! Across the U.S., people are interfering with ICE ghouls in any way they can, spreading the word of ICE’s presence, slowing down their raids, blocking their vehicles, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization is proud to stand with the people rising up against ICE.”

Andy Ayala concluded, “We are not scared. We will not back down. You have started something here, and we will continue to act in solidarity with Renee Nicole Good. We will carry her in our minds, in our hearts, and in our fiery spirits in all the work we do to bring an end to the very injustices Renee Nicole Good fought against.”

#DallasTX #TX #ImmigrantRights #DAWC #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #KillerICE #ReneeGood #NAARPR