Cuban Border Guard foils terrorist attack from Florida; kills 4, injures 6, then provides medical care to the enemy

By Nels Pine

Denver, CO – More details are emerging about the nature of the armed aggression against Cuba taken by ten armed people aboard a speedboat licensed in Florida with the number FL7726SH.

The attack took place on the morning of February 25, against a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, in the northeast area of the El Pino canal, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province.

According to preliminary statements by those detained by the Cuban government, they had intentions to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes.

Aboard the speedboat the men had in their possession assault rifles, handguns, Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, telescopic devices and camouflage uniforms.

The Cuban Ministry of the Interior released a statement identifying the individuals as Amijail Sánchez González, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara, and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra. Among the deceased was Michel Ortega Casanova. Work is being done to identify the other three.

Those identified so far are Cubans living in the United States, most of them with a known history of criminal and violent activity, including Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez. Both men appear on the national list of persons and entities that, by virtue of Resolution 1373 of the United Nations Security Council, international law and Cuban legal system, have been subjected to criminal investigations and are sought by the Cuban authorities, based on their involvement in the promotion, planning, organization, financing, support or commission of actions materialized in the national territory or in other countries, based on acts of terrorism.

Duniel Hernández Santos has been identified by Cuban authorities as an on-island accomplice. Authorities report that he has confessed to being sent from the United States to guarantee the reception of the armed infiltration.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said in a public statement, “We have stated this on repeated occasions and we reaffirm it today: Cuba will defend itself with determination and firmness against any terrorist and mercenary aggression that seeks to affect its sovereignty and national stability.”

Attacks like this have occurred before. The United States government has used attacks like these in the past in an attempt to destabilize and overthrow the popular and democratically determined Cuban government.

After 1959 the CIA recruited and trained thousands of Cuban exiles in Miami to infiltrate or invade Cuba. This preparation was for the operation which would take place in the Bay of Pigs in April 1961, when Brigade 2506 landed by sea in a failed U.S.-organized invasion.

After the Bay of Pigs, Kennedy authorized Operation Mongoose, a secret government program that included plans for speedboat raids, sabotage and assassination, using Cuban exile groups as proxies. CIA Director Allen Dulles oversaw U.S. financial support to give to exile political groups, which it was subsidizing at a level of $90,000 per month ($999,067.58 in 2026 dollars).

The Trump administration has continued this legacy of aggression toward Cuba. On January 29, Trump signed Executive Order 14380, declaring a national emergency “with respect to Cuba” and placing tariffs on imports from any country that sells or provides oil to the Cuban state. This is on top of the U.S, blockade to stop almost all trade, banking and investment between U.S. entities and Cuba, and to coerce other countries and companies away from trading with Cuba.

People from all over the world have long opposed the blockade on Cuba, from the streets of Chicago to Havana and echoed in the halls of the UN by the world majority, against the stranglehold that the United States imposes on the world. Voices from all around the globe cry out for an end to the blockade.

