Condemn the U.S. attacks on Iraq and Syria

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns the massive airstrikes unleashed by the U.S. on Syria and Iraq. The Biden administration say this bombing campaign is just getting started. It should be opposed by everyone who wants peace with justice.

The Biden administration justifies its criminal attacks as some sort of legitimate “retaliation.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is that the U.S. has military bases in Iraq that Iraqi people want gone. The U.S. is also illegally occupying portions of Syria. The Syrian government has told the U.S. to leave its soil on many occasions. An unwelcome invader of the other people’s homes, the warmakers of Washington, D.C. play the aggrieved party when resistance forces try to end these occupations. The hypocrisy of empire is unbelievable.

The United States is trying to maintain its domination of the Mideast, and it is the facilitator of the genocide taking place in Gaza. Currently the Pentagon is rushing munitions of all kinds to maintain the Israeli occupation of Palestine. The aim of the bombing campaign is to improve the strategic position of Israel and weaken the axis of resistance: Syria, Iran, Yemen, the Palestinian liberation movement, and the patriotic forces in Lebanon and Iraq. This is a case of lifting a rock to drop it on one’s own feet.

The Palestinian resistance has proved to be remarkably powerful and resilient. In Gaza and the West Bank, the resistance has successfully stood up to the occupation, so the Zionists have resorted to the mass murder of Palestinian moms, children and old folks. Their tactics range from bombs and air strikes to the blockade of goods and deliberate mass starvation.

The U.S. has long used Israel like a policemen’s club to beat the peoples of the Middle East when they step out of line and stand up for liberation and national independence. Now that it seems possible that the Palestinian people along with their allies might take that club away from the U.S. and end the occupation, the Biden administration is widening the war.

It’s critical that we stand with Palestine and embrace resistance. Each and every escalation by the U.S. should be met with opposition. A national week of action is set for February 5 – 11 to stop U.S./Israeli genocide in Gaza. These protests should be supported. It is the right thing to do.

End all U.S aid to Israel!

U.S. stop bombing the Middle East!

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

#Statement #FRSO #AntiWarMovement #International #Palestine #Iraq #Syria #Featured