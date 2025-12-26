Community protests Key Lime Air’s involvement in deportation flights at Denver International Airport

By Faith Arteaga

Denver, Colorado – On Saturday, December 20, Aurora Unidos Community Service Organization (AUCSO) along with 30 community members took to the streets with a car rally to participate in national day action against deportation flights. At The Denver International Airport (DIA), participants lined up in their cars, some holding signs, others with writings on their vehicles with a clear message “From the ground to the air – stop deportations everywhere!”

Right before the car caravan began, Brandon Quintanilla, organizer from AUCSO condemned Key Lime Air for “profiting off of tearing our communities apart.” He mentioned one such case, a “76-year-old man with dementia that was held in ICE custody at the Aurora GEO facility for the last four months. Earlier last week we were made aware after some investigation that he was transferred to Fort Bliss Camp detention center in El Paso, Texas, an infamous site for their human rights abuses – physical and sexual assault of detainees. ICE transported him without informing family, community members or lawyers.”

About 18 vehicles made their way to DIA’s terminals honking and chanting “No to Key Lime, no to ICE, no more deportation flights!”

Key Lime Air, based in Englewood, Colorado at Centennial Airport and a subsidiary of Denver Air Connection, has been responsible for over 275 deportation flights and transfer flights. Upon arrival at the terminals, protesters were met with a large police presence including SWAT, who blocked the protesters path and forced them onto an alternate route. Undeterred, demonstrators continued with their caravan for at least an hour, looping through the East and West terminals of DIA.

Many of the people in the public honked in support and cheered, some even joined the caravan. As the caravan did their last loop through DIA, protesters rallied at a parking lot to conclude their action.

“We will continue to hold local entities, like Key Lime Air and elected officials, accountable for their role in these flights, and are here today to continue the fight,” Yoselin Corrales, an immigrant and organizer with AUCSO stated, “Key Lime cannot continue to do business as usual – we simply will not let them. And the way we continue to do that is to organize!”

Yoselin mentioned AUCSO’s recent meeting with the Centennial Airport CEO and vice board president who “denied their involvement” with Key Lime Air operations with ICE. Yoselin also mentioned the recent win in Denver: “Last week, the Denver City Council almost unanimously voted down a contract extension with Key Lime Air! Because when we fight we win!”

The event concluded with unified chats of “Shame on you Key Lime Air, We’re not going anywhere!”

#DenverCO #CO #ImmigrantRights #AUCSO