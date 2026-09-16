Community celebrates court-ordered pause on construction of Gilroy ICE facility with rally, march

By staff

Gilroy, CA – On September 13, around 75 community members rallied together at San Ysidro Park for a victory rally and march to celebrate the court-ordered pause on construction of the nearby ICE facility.

Community Service Organization San José (CSO San José) called the action in collaboration with the San José Coalition Against Trump (SJCAT) after the Santa Clara County Court ruled in favor of a preliminary injunction, pausing the construction of the ICE detention center being built in Gilroy.

The rally was kicked off by chants led by Pan Garcia of CSO San José, later transitioning into a march from San Ysidro Park to the location where the ICE detention center was being built.The energy remained high throughout the march as chants reflecting community members' demands such as “ICE out of Gilroy,” “Chinga la migra” and “Se ve, se siente – el pueblo está presente!”

Once the march arrived at the ICE construction site, the crowd gathered for the program. Ariya Amin with CSO San José stated, “This is a win for us, and this is a small step that we are proud to see in the fight to stop this detention center.”

Amin continued, “This means that construction will need to be at a halt until the court case is complete, and it is hopeful.” Amin went on to explain that Santa Clara County and the attorney general's office had five legal allegations prepared in response to the federal government's initiative to carry out the unlawful construction of the ICE detention center in Gilroy. Out of the five allegations, just one was enough to call for a temporary injunction.

Lyla Salinas, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), stated, “They paused the construction of the detention center; this is a win for the immigrant rights movement here in Gilroy, in San José and nationally!”

Salinas continued, “We have shown that every time we face injustice, that we face oppression as immigrants and Chicanos, that we need to fight back! And when we fight back, we win!”

“It’s not just this, it’s also attacks against students, against workers, every single one of the people’s movements is being attacked by the Trump administration today,” continued Salinas. “Every punch, every fight, everything that is thrown at our people, we have to fight back in force. We have to fight back and show them that we as people have the power!”

After the program ended, people marched back to San Ysidro, chanting in good spirits as they celebrated this people's victory, won through struggle.

#GilroyCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #DetentionCenter #OppressedNationalities #BayArea