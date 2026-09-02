Community activists demand ‘Justice for Eudes Pierre!’

By staff

Brooklyn, NY — On Thursday, August 27, activists led a protest in front of the 71st Precinct of the NYPD to demand, “Justice for Eudes Pierre!” Undeterred by rain, community members stood outside the precinct responsible for Pierre’s murder and chanted, “NYPD kills on patrol! How do we stop them? Community control!”

Speakers from the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) explained the details of Pierre’s death and the suffering that has continued to this day. In December of 2021, Eudes Pierre experienced a mental health crisis and called 911. The NYPD officers who responded to his call from the 71st Precinct brutally murdered him. Since then, no action has been taken against the police. New York’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) found that the officers acted within NYPD guidelines, and the state Attorney General Letitia James declined to pursue any charges against the officers.

NYAARPR spokesperson Daniel Koh shared details, “134 cops work at this precinct. 79 of them have allegations of misconduct and brutality. That means three of every five cops have abused their authority and hurt the people in this neighborhood. That means if anyone dials 911 in this neighborhood, they’re likely to get a crooked cop.”

This includes Officer Conrado Abreu-Gerez, one of Eudes Pierre’s killers, who has multiple allegations from before and after Pierre’s murder.

The New York Alliance also fights for community control of the police, a system that would give people the democratic power to determine how their communities are policed. Jamie Kowalski of the NYAARPR said, “We know that if our communities come together and we combine our power, we are stronger than the billionaires and their racist attack dogs in the NYPD! Compared to the power of the people, the pigs are nothing!”

Together with the family of Eudes Pierre, the New York Alliance will continue holding monthly protests at the 71st Precinct on the last Thursday of each month. The next protest will be Thursday, September 24.

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