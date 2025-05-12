Commentary on the Indian-Pakistan arms conflict, historical context and ceasefire

By Rick Majumdar

New Delhi, India – On May 10, the governments of India and Pakistan negotiated a full ceasefire. It was brokered by the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who pressured for the retaliatory actions to end while securing a victory for U.S. imperialism.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched a series of air strikes at Pakistan. The attack was labeled “Operation Sindoor.” The regions of Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Bagh in Pakistan and some regions of Pakistan-administered Kashmir were affected by the strikes. The attack reportedly killed a three-year-old girl and two others and injured 35 more. This was confirmed by Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry of Pakistan.

The words used by the Indian government to describe the air strikes were “non-escalatory,” as well as “measured” and “targeted at terrorist bases,” phrases that are often utilized by the U.S. during war on terror campaigns.

The attacks from the Indian side were in consequence of the killing of 26 Indian civilians in Pahalgam in Indian administered Kashmir by “Islamists.” The Indian government did not seek to investigate the situation, nor did they resort to a diplomatic resolution. They launched the air strikes without any proof that the Islamists were directly connected to the Pakistan government.

The attacks came after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which gives India control over the waters of the three “Eastern Rivers” – the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej – which have a total mean annual flow of 41 billion cubic meters. Control over the three “Western Rivers” – the Indus, Chenab and Jhelu – which have a total mean annual flow of 99 billion cubic meters, was given to Pakistan by India in 1960.

From May 8 to May 9, the border regions between India and Pakistan, as well as adjoining territories saw heavy machine gun shelling. Several people have died on both sides of the border, particularly in Poonch and Uri, in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly 300 to 400 drone strikes were launched from the Pakistani side towards India, affecting 36 locations on the Line of Control from Leh to Sir Creek. There were blackouts in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

To understand the present situation in these regions, here is a short timeline:

20th century:

The Partition of India in 1947 following India's independence from British rule led to the creation of two dominions, India and Pakistan (East and West).

After the partition of India, both Pakistan and India claimed the region of Jammu and Kashmir. This resulted in a regional war after Pakistan launched an attack from Waziristan, ultimately resulting in a UN-mediated ceasefire and a “Line of Control” founded in 1962.

The second Indo-Pak war in 1965, following Operation Gibraltar, the purpose of which was to create an insurgency in the Indian region of Kashmir, ultimately leading to the Tashkent declaration.

In 1990s, the religious tensions led several religious minorities to leave the regions, primarily Kashmiri Pandits. The Indian Army carried out several atrocities against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, extrajudicial killings, murder, rape etc.

1999 the Kargil war breaks out and leads to the defeat of the Pakistan Army .

Recent history:

The Bharatiya Janta Party came to power in India in 2014 and accelerated the religious tensions between Hindus and Muslims, by working towards a Hindu-Nationalism (Hindutva) through public policy, limitations on access of resources, citizenship amendment for Muslims and religious minorities.

Pulwana attack occurs in 2019, where 40 border security personnel (CRPF) are murdered by “Islamists” in Indian administered Kashmir

As a retaliation to Pulwana, the Modi government removed the special status (Article 370) of Indian administered Kashmir [Jammu and Kashmir remained a union territory after it became a part of the region, meaning that it operated under some autonomy while still being part of the larger whole of the region] and made the region into a state, enforcing heavy governmental clampdown, increased military personnel as well as shutting down the internet and preventing assembly while enforcing curfews.

In 2025 Waqf bill is introduced impacting the ability of Muslims to manage property and religious institutions, sparking religious riots in West Bengal.

Murder of 26 civilians in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) by “Islamist” forces, leading India to escalate a military conflict with Pakistan without proof of involvement from the Pakistani government

Pakistan and India are neighboring countries with deep-rooted ties historically. The governments of these regions have political elites and billionaires that have utilized this moment to embolden themselves. The news media from India and Pakistan have misled the populations categorically.

While the tensions were at their highest, the private news media spread lies about the war, showing pictures from regions that were not even involved. For example, a news outlet from India utilized pictures from Iran showering missiles on Israel.

The Reliance foundation i.e. Ambani, took the opportunity to make money off of the war by trying to trademark “Operation Sindoor” and this was met with tremendous pushback from progressive and communist parties.

The Trump administration met with their counterparts in Pakistan and India. On May 9, the Pakistani government received over $2 billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite the Indian government arguing against this. Pakistan in the past has received several IMF loans, and it is in a phase of a debt trap due to these predatory loans. There were real fears the loan would bolster the war effort.

The Pakistani government grew closer to the United States after the removal of Imran Khan from office and his subsequently being sent to jail. The current prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, is seen as a keen ally of the U.S. while maintaining key relationships with China through the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Trump administration met with their counterparts in India and later proclaimed that “India will drop tariffs to nothing,” meaning import tariffs on American commodities would be reduced to zero. This figure was then adjusted to two-thirds. India is an ally the United States and, in recent times, has become a close ally of Israel. India and Israel have had trade and military exchange in the past. The pro-Indian government driven social media has also voiced open support for the governments of Israel and the U.S. during the genocide in Gaza. India is also a participant in the BRICS (Brazil Russia India China and South Africa) formation, leaving it in a strange and contradictory political position with the other constituents of the formation.

The unprecedented attack on Pakistan by India has led to the death of several on both sides of the border. Pakistan and India are both nuclear powers, but they are also 105th and 109th respectively out of 127 countries in the world hunger list. Both South Asian countries are in a phase of deep economic decline; unemployment is at an all-time high while health care and educational access is at an all-time low. Neither country can afford a war between themselves nor a war that involves other regional powers too.

Continuation of the war would lead to a severe decline in the wellbeing of both countries, while benefitting imperialist countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

A ceasefire, though necessary, should be utilized to build a concrete peace plan that handles religious extremism delicately with cross-border participation.

#Opinion #Commentary #International #India #Pakistan