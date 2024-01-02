Colorado Palestine Coalition takes the streets for New Year

By staff

Denver, CO – On Sunday, December 31, over 750 people marched in Denver to demand an end to U.S. aid to Israel and an end to Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people.

The march was organized by the Colorado Palestine Coalition and came three months after October 7, when the Palestinian resistance launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood aimed at liberating all Palestinian political prisoners, among other objectives. Since then, the Israeli government has responded by displacing the majority of Palestinians in Gaza and murdering over 20,000 Palestinians, many of them children.

The march ushered in a new year with resistance to the status quo, with a continued organized effort to support Palestine and their struggle for freedom.

Shaine Carroll-Frey, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, states, “Working-class people in this country everything to gain by standing in complete, unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people,” and, “I urge everybody, if you're a worker, if you're not a worker, if you're a student, if you're a person of conscience, to get organized, because guess what? Our enemies are organized, and they have billions and billions of dollars. All we have is our numbers and our organization.”

Khalid Hamu, a member of Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Colorado, said, “Our government buys up their surveillance technology. Our police get trained by the occupation forces, and our journalists get viruses slipped onto their devices. Our tuition travels across the world, funds a genocide, and then travels back to aid in our own oppression. We must cut ties with Israel for its crimes against humanity.” SDS is currently fighting a campaign to get the University of Colorado and the Metropolitan State University of Denver to completely divest and cut all ties with the Zionist entity.

The march served to kickstart a National week of Action called by the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racists and Political Repression (NAARPR), and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

