Colorado: Auraria Encampment for Palestine visited by Angela Davis and Glenn Morris

By staff

Denver, CO – On Saturday, April 27, the Auraria Encampment for Palestine entered its third day. Despite police violence and the arrest of 44 protesters the day before, campers were in high spirits to continue.

The encampment is organized by Students for a Democratic Society with community support from the Colorado Palestine Coalition. Throughout the day, hundreds of students, faculty and community supporters spent time at the camp. At 1 p.m., there was a rally featuring speakers from SDS, supportive city council members, and veteran organizers from groups such as the American Indian Movement.

“When we went to the United Nations to develop an indigenous people’s presence at the UN in the 1970s and the 1980s, our greatest ally was the Palestine Liberation Organization,” said Dr. Glenn Morris, a professor at CU Denver.

Morris continued, “Those people in Boulder, those people in Colorado Springs, at DU, at Regis, there should be this on every campus – they don’t have enough cops to deal with all that!”

Then the encampment received a visit from Angela Davis, founder of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression(NAARPR) and national leader of Black liberation movement since the 1960s. “As a person who has been active in the movement to develop solidarity with Palestine since the 1960s, this is the movement we’ve all been waiting for,” said Davis to thunderous applause.

SDSers who had just been released from jail from the previous days’ arrests, returned to the camp immediately after release to speak to the crowd. By the end of the night, the encampment had grown significantly, and protesters celebrated one more night of maintaining the camp.

