Colorado: Auraria Encampment for Palestine enters third day

By staff

Denver, CO – On Saturday, April 27, the Auraria Campus Encampment for Palestine entered its third day. Despite freezing temperatures and downpouring rain, dozens of protesters have remained through the second night at the encampment.

The previous day the encampment faced attacks from the Denver Police Department. After arresting over 70 protesters, DPD retreated from the encampment before returning a few hours later. Dozens of riot police surrounded the encampment and issued an order to disperse. The crowd linked arms and did not move.

Eventually, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston arrived at the campus to speak to CU Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks. The mayor then came out to the encampment and told organizers that they had to move their tents, or they would be arrested. The protesters refused.

After the mayor left, riot police remained near the encampment for several hours before finally leaving the encampment for the night. Protesters cheered as the police retreated and celebrated one more night holding the encampment.

