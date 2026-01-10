Coalition of Black Trade Unionists statement: Venezuela attacked by U.S. Armed Forces

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statemen from the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU) statement condemning military invasion of Venezuela.

On Saturday, January 3rd at 2 am, the United State Air Force, under the direction of the President and not Congress, invaded Venezuela. While details are still coming out, it appears Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife were also kidnapped by U.S. Armed Forces. All this was done without provocation, approval from Congress, or any other legitimate method of engagement. Instead, the president of the United States of America acted in dictatorial fashion to impose regime change.

The white nationalists running the US government have murdered Venezuelans without justification and in direct conflict with all military codes of engagement. The U.S. Air Force dropped bombs against a sovereign nation without rationale or cause leading to the death of innocents. The government of the United States is murdering innocents for political theater.

CBTU stands with the international community to condemn this heinous invasion, and this wicked administration. The loss of life is tragic and senseless. CBTU calls on the House and Senate to hold this president and his cronies accountable for heir illegal and murderous actions.

#International #Venezuela #Labor #CBTU