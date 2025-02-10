Chicago: “Visible and powerful resistance” to Trump attacks on immigrants

By Joe Iosbaker

Chicago, IL – The streets of Little Village in Chicago were filled with the sounds of drums and voices, February 8, as a crowd of 1500 people of all ages moved through this historic Mexicano/Chicano neighborhood.

Marchers representing a coalition of 30 organizations came together in response to the call by the Legalization for All Network for national days of action to stop the attacks on immigrants.

Angel Naranjos, a student from the University of Illinois – Chicago who grew up in Little Village, opened the rally on behalf of the Immigrant Rights Working Committee of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR).

Naranjos stated, “We’re gathered here today to protest the attacks on people who only came here searching for a better life. We’re witnessing some of the broadest attacks on immigrants in our lifetimes. People who are here to work are being attacked by a racist, reactionary Republican administration. It’s up to us to build a visible and powerful resistance. It’s up to us to show that when we get into the streets, when we fight, we can win.”

“We are an army”

Kobi Guillory of CAARPR and the Chicago Teachers Union spoke of growing up in South Africa, stating, “The racism that made Black people poor in South Africa, that keeps them poor is the same racism against Black people in Englewood, and the same racism I see targeting people right here in Little Village.”

Guillory also said about this movement against the attacks from the White House, “We are an army. If any one of us is attacked, all of us are going to fight back!”

Other organizations in the protest included Chicago Community and Workers Rights; Familia Latina Unida; Kabataan Alliance, a new network of Filipino organizations to fight Trump; Freedom Road Socialist Organization; and Students for a Democratic Society – UIC. With Aldermen Mike Rodriguez (22nd Ward) and Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th Ward), everyone came together for visible resistance to the Trump attacks on Chicago and its immigrant community.

Chicago singled out by Trump

Trump has singled out Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson because of the strength of the movement in this city. Trump’s “Border Czar” Tom Homan has even complained that ICE has been unable to terrorize the community here because the people in Chicago are organized and know their rights.

But the limited attacks here and numerous attacks across the country are still traumatic. Dr. Mercedes Martinez of the League of United Latin American Citizens explained the psychological impact of separation of families, stating, “The inhumane treatment of our people is absolutely devastating. It will cause lifelong problems. The abandonment, the separation, causes anxiety.”

“White supremacists erase the true history of the U.S.”

Nazek Sankari of the US Palestinian Community Network, a familiar figure from leading many scores of protests in Chicago against the Zionist genocide in Gaza since October 2023, also spoke.

Sankari stated, “These last 19 days, there has been a slew of executive orders targeting immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ community and women. This is an attempt by these bigoted white supremacists to erase the true history of the U.S., founded on genocide.

“These same white supremacist forces are waging a genocide on Gaza. One executive order even threatens to deport the brave international students who participated in the student uprisings in solidarity with the Palestinian people last spring.”

“This is our land. We’re ready to struggle!”

Four buses of immigrant workers and their families came from the Casa DuPage Workers Center in the west suburbs to join the march, with many banners, bullhorns and drums. Cristobal Cavazos of Casa DuPage said of this movement, “We have a new consciousness. We have new self-respect and dignity. We’re workers. We’re replacing the chip that we’re illegals, that we’re criminals, that we don’t belong here.”

Cavazos continued, “This is our land. We’re ready to struggle!”

