Chicago teachers ratify contract by overwhelming margin

By Haden Kersting

Chicago, IL – The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) announced on Monday, April 14, that its members have approved of a new contract by an overwhelming 97% majority. This four-year contract with Chicago Public Schools is the first in 15 years that the CTU has achieved without a strike or a strike vote.

The deal will go to the board of education for final approval later this month. Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez plans to recommend that the board approve, saying in a statement on Friday, April 18 that the agreement is financially responsible, despite the “challenging financial times.” This is an imminent conclusion to nearly a year of bargaining, often marked by contention between CTU leadership and Martinez, particularly on the issue of funding.

85% of CTU’s nearly 30,000 members participated in this vote. CTU President Stacey Davis Gates attributed this to the union’s strong democracy. “People got an opportunity to touch it, feel it, see it,” Davis Gates said about the agreement at a CTU conference on Monday. She pointed out that 65 engaged, rank-and-file members made up the bargaining team.

Bob Reiter, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, echoed these sentiments saying, “The 85% is as impressive as the 97%. To get that percentage of turnout in a unit that size means their union democracy is incredible.”

The contract includes over 100 wins for the union, many of which will directly impact the education of the students. Some wins include reduced class sizes, increased planning time for elementary school teachers, and increased investment in athletics programs. Furthermore, Chicago Public Schools will add hundreds of new positions, including new counselors, librarians and teacher assistants. The contract also includes annual cost of living adjustments of 4 to 5%, depending on inflation.

“Cost of living is going up, and I’m a fan of paying rent,” said one high school teacher. Veteran teachers won additional increases, lessening the incentive for the most experienced teachers to leave for higher-paying districts in the suburbs.

“This contract was ratified so overwhelmingly because it has something for everyone,” said Kobi Guillory, a community activist and CTU member. “As a middle school teacher, I get additional prep time to plan high quality instruction for my students, and my students get a more joyful school experience.”

