Chicago Black Friday, “Tax the greed! Fund the need!”

By Kobi Guillory

Chicago IL – 150 Chicagoans gathered downtown in the biting cold on Black Friday to say, “Tax the greed! Fund the need!” From a wide range of communities, they gathered to speak up for working and oppressed people. They stood united on a broad platform of demands including higher taxes on the rich, more funding for public services, and an end to Trump’s reactionary agenda.

“ICE has already taken far too many resources from our communities,” said Bassem Kawar with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Kawar explained that although ICE employee Greg Bovino has left Chicago, the people still have to fight the ongoing ICE abductions. The 100 remaining ICE agents in the area continue to terrorize neighborhoods, especially in Republican-dominated DuPage County. Trump has threatened to increase the deployment to 1000 agents in March. The movement must prepare for the attacks to escalate in 2026.

“Trump and his cronies have already cut SNAP and Medicare to fund these attacks on our communities and we say that ain't right!” said Kawar.

The rally continued with a prayer by Reverend Juan Pablo Herrera to uplift “the courage of those who choose people over profit and liberation over exploitation.”

“In the Bible, God tells people to make a choice. You have to decide which side you are standing on,” added Reverend Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, executive director of Live Free Illinois. “You’re either on the side of justice or you're on the side of oppression.”

Bates-Chamberlain and other speakers called out corporations, including Target, Amazon and AT&T, that are standing on the side of oppression.

Will Tanzman, executive director of the People's Lobby, broke down the crimes abetted by AT&T’s $150 million contracts with federal agencies. He cited its support for ICE’s surveillance networks and Trump's “big ugly bill” which gives the corporation $8 billion in tax breaks.

“Corporations like AT&T and Amazon have willingly provided federal agencies like DHS with services that aid and abet the terror inflicted on our communities,” said Tomás Lobato, a special education teacher and member of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU).

Lobato also demanded that Chicago alderpersons take a stand. He called on elected officials to support Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed budget. Mayor Johnson aims to tax corporations instead of increasing property taxes and grocery taxes on working people.

Amaziah Burton, another CTU member, explained that her school alone stands to lose over half a million dollars and seven staff members if the budget does not pass. Burton cited the Protecting Chicago's Schools calculator, which predicts $552 million in budget cuts and 7724 layoffs if alderpersons vote against the budget.

Noura Ebrahim with the US Palestinian Community Network called on people to participate in the boycott, divestment, sanction campaign and demand that Illinois treasurer Michael Freirichs divest from Israeli bonds and companies complicit in the occupation and genocide in Palestine.

“The same companies profiting off occupation abroad are profiting off policing, deportation and surveillance at home,” Ebrahim said.

“The people's side abolishes chattel slavery. The people's side gives us the eight-hour workday and civil rights,” Brian Young Jr with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression linked the fight against the Trump agenda to the historical struggles of working and oppressed people: “We stand today on the people's side!”

#ChicagoIL #IL #PeoplesStruggles #CTU #ImmigrantRights #Trump #CAARPR