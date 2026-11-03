By Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Los Angeles, CA – On November 1, Centro CSO members handed out know your rights leaflets during a Dia De Los Muertos Cultural event at Belvedere Park Lake. There have been many ICE kidnappings at Belvedere Park Lake in the past couple months.

On the morning of November 1, an unmarked car with two ICE agents was forced to leave after being confronted by Chicanos who spotted the agents parked in the middle of an LA County public parking lot.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna now confirms that multiple people have been taken by ICE after being released from the jail at East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station. The masked ICE agents have been seen parked directly in front of the sheriff's station, lying in wait. Many videos have shown ICE agents chasing people through the park, terrorizing the surrounding residents of East LA.

This escalated activity comes during ICE surge “Operation Safe California” which began in San Diego on October 1.

Verita Topete, co-chair of Centro CSO’s immigration committee, stated, “We’re living under constant repression from ICE, and we can’t afford to sit back when our community needs us. This is when we need to show up for our people.”

During the barrio walk, the LA sheriffs came out of the station and put up a perimeter with yellow tape and parked their cars up front, basically closing the station to the public.

Mayra Plascenia of Centro CSO stated, “Protecting our barrio is not a crime, it's a must here in East LA. The East LA sheriff's station can't protect us, but they're protecting ICE! ”

The attendees of the Dia De Los Muertos event were receptive and the organizers of the event thanked Centro CSO for being there providing Know Your Rights information and an extra layer of security against ICE.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #CentroCSO