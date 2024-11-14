Canadian government imposes monitory arbitration in move to end Longshoremen strike

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On November 4, around 730 longshoremen in British Columbia, Canada walked off the job and began a strike. The striking longshoremen are represented by the International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union (ILWU), Local 514 which is the foremen’s local.

As a result of the strike, British Columbia shut down its ports fully, which meant locking out around 7500 other ILWU members from their jobs at the ports and was estimated to cost around $800 million Canadian dollars ($576 million U.S.) per day.

The Local 514 members have been working with no contract since 2023. Two major issues in negotiations have been the threat of automation at the ports, which costs many longshoremen their jobs, as well as fighting for a secure retirement. After negotiations failed to reach a deal that addressed their concerns, the longshoremen voted by 99% to authorize and began their strike on November 4.

Earlier in 2024, Longshoremen members on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts struck in September over similar issues – automation and for significant pay increases. That strike resulted in a partial tentative agreement that would see a $24 per hour pay increase over the length of their contract. However, the East and Gulf coast workers did not reach an agreement around automation. The pay increases are dependent on reaching an overall deal.

On November 12, the ninth day of the strike in British Columbia, the Canadian government announced it will take away the workers’ right to decide for themselves whether to work or continue the strike. It ordered the port reopened and forced both sides into binding arbitration to settle the contract. Arbitration often ends with arbitrators settling deals that are more favorable to management than what the workers would be willing to settle for.

On October 31, around 1200 Longshoremen in Montreal, Canada began a strike, and on November 11 were similarly locked out as part of a strike there. The government order also reopens those ports and forces the Montreal workers into arbitration along with the British Columbia workers.

In 2023, Canada’s other Longshoremen locals settled deals after a 13-day strike. The 13-day strike came after the previous contract had similarly been dealt with by the Canadian government, leaving longshoremen dissatisfied and ready to build towards their 2023 strike.

The ILWU says it plans to fight the order in court. What happens next remains to be seen.

