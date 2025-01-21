Brooklyn rallies to resist the Trump agenda!

By staff

New York, NY – At 4 p.m. on January 20, New Yorkers braved the cold and the snow to gather on the steps of the Brooklyn War Memorial to protest Trump’s presidency and to resist the Trump agenda.

Protesters chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!” and “Racist, sexist, anti-gay! Donald Trump, go away!” making it clear that not only did they oppose Trump, but that they opposed the entire agenda that he represents.

Protesters upheld a broad range of demands, including community control of the police, legalization for all immigrants, an end to all aid to Israel, protection of workers’ rights to unionize and strike, and the defense of women’s and LGBTQ rights.

After Shivani Ishwar of NYAARPR started the rally with a round of chanting “When I say people, you say power,” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” The crowd heard from speakers from Columbia SDS, Brooklyn Eviction Defense, and FRSO NYC.

The rally was organized by the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) and endorsed by NYU and Columbia Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Brooklyn Eviction Defense, BAYAN North East, GABRIELA NY, from Pratt, FIT, Adelphi, and St. John’s University.

Speaking on behalf of FRSO, Michela Martinazzi said “In New York we have to be especially careful of this Trump presidency, as cop-Mayor Adams is courting Trump to come into New York City to solve ‘the migrant situation.’ Our own mayor is selling us out to the same man that New York state indicted on 34 separate counts!” To cheers from the crowd, she added, “And while I don’t know which battles we’re going to fight next, I want us to take something away from today. We, the people, are resilient. We, the people, fight back! We the people can win!”

Participants left the rally with the knowledge that this fight is not over. NYAARPR and other organizations leading the people’s movements will continue the fight against Trump and the reactionary agenda for the next four years, and until the people win!

#NewYorkNY #NY #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #J20 #NAARPR #NYAARPR #FRSO #BAYAN #SDS