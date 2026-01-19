Brooklyn anti-war activists demand freedom for Nicholas Maduro and Cilia Flores

By Jacob Muldoon

Brooklyn, NY – On January 16, activists with Brooklyn Against the War (BAW) participated in a National Day of Action called by the Anti-War Action Network to demand the release of kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores were kidnapped by U.S. Special Forces on January 3 in an attack that killed 32 Cuban security personnel and dozens of civilians.

“The United States has no right to enter a foreign country and kidnap their leader,” protested Michela Martinazzi of BAW. She continued, “What is this war for? Democracy? Absolutely not. It’s for oil!”

By participating in the National Day of Action, BAW handed out over 250 flyers, spoke to passersby about the cost of U.S. aggression in Latin America and around the world, and spread the news about Maduro and Flores being held at a detention center in Brooklyn.

President Nicholas Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores’ next hearing date is scheduled for March 17 in Manhattan.

