Brooklyn Against War screens Venezuelan coup documentary, Plans actions in defense of President Maduro and Cilia Flores

By staff

Brooklyn, NY- On Friday evening, February 27, dozens of Brooklyn community members gathered for a special screening of the 2003 documentary The Revolution Will Not be Televised—a film that captures first hand the failed, U.S.-backed coup attempt in 2002. The event was held in collaboration with the venue, The Boyfriend Co-op, a queer leftist organizing space and cafe.

The film showed the role that anti-worker media played in enabling the failed coup, and the importance of mass mobilizations and community organizing in rescuing Venezuelan sovereignty and defending the Bolivarian Revolution.

Members of Brooklyn Against War discussed the continuity of Venezuela’s democratic governance from Chávez to Maduro and emphasized the importance of standing up and holding the Trump administration accountable for its renewed attacks on the Venezuelan people and their democratically elected government.

Brooklyn Against War member Michela Martinazzi stated, “Whether it’s an attack on Venezuela, Palestine, Cuba, Iran, or any other country, those billions of dollars are being spent to bomb and murder people, and to steal their resources and destabilize their countries. The U.S. has no right to do that, and that money should be spent on programs that working people need.”

Brooklyn Against War will continue mobilizing against the U.S. aggression towards Venezuela, and has announced a march for First Lady Cilia Flores in honor of International Women’s Day, on March 8. Organizers and community members will march to the jail where Cilia is being held and host a speak-out in her honor.

#BrooklynNY #NY #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #BAW