Boyle Heights rallies against Trump’s attacks on immigrants

By Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Los Angeles, CA – Over 1000 Chicanos gathered at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. to protest deportations and fight against Trump and his immigration policies. The rally and march was organized by Centro CSO and was supported by many allies, like Unión del Barrio and Palestinian Youth Movement LA.

Mariachi Plaza has been an unofficial rally point for local Chicanos on the Eastside of LA to meet and fight back, from protesting police killings of Chicanos and fighting for immigrant rights to Palestinian solidarity rallies.

The rally’s speakers included mothers, teachers and students who have been fighting for immigrant rights. It also featured an informative teatro play where actors acted out a confrontation with ICE agents and where the agents were ultimately defeated by Chicanos who knew their rights. The spirited rally-goers, which included men, women, children and also some little dogs, took to the streets in an organized and safe manner waving homemade signs and many flags, including those of Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aztlán, and the American Indian Movement.

The chant leaders were young Chicanas from Centro CSO, shouting “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!” “Money for jobs and education, not for mass deportations!” “¡Que viva la Raza, que viva Aztlan!” The march went from Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights down First Street and crossed the First Street Bridge into downtown Los Angeles to the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center. After a short rally, the march continued to City Hall before returning to Boyle Heights.

Throughout the march, many Chicanos passing by waved and honked in support. Many joined the march and dozens of restaurant goers applauded and chanted along as the march passed through historic Little Tokyo.

The marchers were mainly working-class Chicanos who have experienced these attacks on their Raza firsthand. Many parents with strollers and families were in attendance as well as students from local high schools and community colleges.

Angélica Reyes, an LAUSD high school teacher, said in her speech, “There is a resistance if you resist. There’s not if we don’t.”

Reyes continued, “We have faced these threats before, but we only win when we organize. These actions and protests should give us energy and fill us with love and energy, but we need to do more than just protest. We need to fight back by organizing stronger communities. Just like we organize for carne asadas, brunch, to sell Avon or princess house, for church, we need y’all to bring those skills here. We have the power. We have everything we need to win but it’ll only happen if you personally step up to do it.”

Marisol Marquez, a member of Centro CSO and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) who emceed the kickoff rally, said, “Marching with my two babies and husband alongside other families really brought it all into perspective for me. This isn’t an issue about who is and isn’t a criminal, it’s about rich millionaires and billionaires like Trump and white supremacists like Elon Musk. It’s about them terrorizing undocumented families just so they can continue exploiting everyone who isn’t as rich. Chicanos all over Aztlàn are rising up to fight back and it’s our job as Marxist-Leninists to fan those flames. National liberation for our Raza is the only way to put an end to these attacks!”

This rally and march took place after seven straight days of protests that have erupted in Los Angeles, which have included Chicanos taking over the 101 Freeway the weekend before and students walking out from high schools across LAUSD throughout the week. The message has been very clear – end deportations! When immigrants are under attack, Raza will stand up and fight back!

Now more than ever it's important to join an established organization that has been doing the work for years. If you’re in Los Angeles, join Centro CSO, a grassroots organization led by working-class Chicanos that fights for Legalization 4 All, community control of the police, and for public education against the threat of charter schools.

Find Centro CSO on Tiktok, Twitter, and Instagram under the same name.

