Billings, MT rally for International Women’s Day

By staff

Billings, MT – On March 7, about 20 people rallied to celebrate International Women’s Day and to stand with immigrant women. The action was organized by the Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights (BAIR) and took place on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.

Protesters learned about the ongoing violations of immigrant women’s bodily autonomy that occur at ICE detention centers, including forced sterilization and sexual assault. This issue was tied to the ongoing battle for reproductive rights in the U.S., which have been gutted in the past few years, through the overturning of Roe v. Wade and restrictive laws at the statewide level.

The protest also highlighted women who were victims of ICE murder, including Renee Good and Linda Davis. Good and Davis were killed during ICE operations, and the agents involved have yet to be brought to justice. Protesters chanted “Justice for Renee Good! ICE out of our neighborhoods!” and “Justice for Linda Davis! Down with ICE! Down with racists!”

Local artist and BAIR member Isabella Franklin spoke to the crowd, noting that it was her first protest and saying, “I came here because I am sick and tired of the dehumanization that is happening under the Trump administration!”

Franklin continued, “I come from a Black woman and a Mexican father. My family has been subjected to racism and terror in our community because of the propaganda from the Trump administration!”

At the rally, BAIR continued to push their demands of no Billings PD cooperation with ICE, just as the group has been during city council meetings. On the issue, BAIR co-founder Lain Dorsey said, “Billings Police Lieutenant Samantha Puckett has already said that the police would work with ICE if asked to.”

The crowd shouted “Shame!” One rallygoer said “Those are our tax dollars!”

Dorsey responded, “Our taxes are supposed to be going to Billings PD to protect and serve our community! But Billings PD signing a 287(g) agreement would mean our tax dollars are being used for our police to take part in ICE terror!”

The courthouse lawn, across the street from the Billings Police Department, rang out with chants of “Hey Billings PD! No 287(g)!”

The Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights will continue putting pressure on the city and Billings PD to not sign onto a 287(g) agreement with ICE. To join BAIR in their efforts, attend the upcoming city council meeting on Monday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m Follow the group on Facebook or Instagram @Billings_AIR for more information.

