Austin, TX: UT students rally for immigrant rights, demand ICE off campus

By staff

Austin, TX – 100 University of Texas students and community members rallied on February 12 in front of Littlefield Fountain, calling for protection of immigrant rights and demanding that ICE not be allowed to operate on campus. Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the rally in response to Trump’s plan for mass deportations and sightings of ICE agents on and around campus.

Protesters kicked off the rally by chanting “¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!” and “¡Sí se puede!” before speakers addressed the crowd.

The rally featured several student speakers who denounced the Trump administration and the bigoted Texas Governor Greg Abbott. In between rounds of chants, Luca Reyes of SDS said, “They want the food and culture of Mexico, but don’t want the people or language of Mexico.”

Another SDS member, Daniel Ramirez gave a speech, saying, “Trump has convinced Americans that if enough immigrants go away, these problems will magically disappear. We know that is not true.”

Ramirez continued, “We know these economic and political anxieties are really caused by the very people in his cabinet. The billionaires, those becoming filthy rich while there are still Americans on the street!”

As Austin continues to fight Trump’s agenda and defend immigrant rights, SDS is following up the rally by starting a campaign to declare UT Austin a sanctuary campus.

