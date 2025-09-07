Austin students say ‘Fight Trump’s agenda! No more deportations!’

By staff

Austin, TX – On Thursday, September 4, around 70 students gathered outside the UT Tower to protest Trump’s bigoted and reactionary agenda. The protest was organized by Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) as a part of a National Day of Action.

“We’re out here to demand protection for immigrants here at UT and in Texas, and also in acknowledgement that Trump wants to turn the whole country into Texas,” SDS member Daniel Ramirez said, in reference to Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion and multicultural programs. “We can’t stand alone in this fight, and we’re proud to kick off this semester standing in solidarity with students all over the country in the fight against Trump.”

Organizers brought a Trump piñata to hit and called out with chants of “Say it loud, say it clear! Immigrants are welcome here!” and “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go!”

“There is no Trump without Elon Musk, Peter Thiel or Jeff Bezos. There is no GOP without millions of dollars in funding, most of which is untraceable due to campaign laws and super PACs,” said SDS member Aidan Manger in his speech.

It was 101 degrees when the protest started, but the energy was high and the turnout was exceptional for being in only the second week of the semester, demonstrating that students are already fed up with Trump and ready to continue the fight.

#AustinTX #TX #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #Trump #SDS