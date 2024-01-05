Austin joins National Week of Action for Palestine

By staff

Austin, TX – Around 20 Austin community members and students held a banner-drop for Palestine on Wednesday afternoon, January 3, on the overpasses above Interstate 35 at 11th and 12th Streets.

Trucks and cars on the busy highway honked with enthusiastic support for Palestine, as they drove past the several banners and flags being held on the two overpasses. Some drivers even rolled down their windows to shout “Free, free Palestine!” at the top of their lungs. Only a small handful of people had negative responses to the banner drop.

Haithem El-Zabri of the Austin for Palestine Coalition said, “Our estimation is almost 95% of drivers reacting are giving us thumbs up or other supportive expressions. We need to keep speaking up and shifting public opinion until, at the very least, Austin City Council makes a statement in support of a ceasefire. That’s the immediate minimum, but we also need to see an end to the siege on Gaza as well as Palestinian liberation overall.”

Jake Holtzman of Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) said, “It is inspiring to see people consistently showing up to call for a free Palestine. This keeps the momentum going as we call for an end to U.S. aid to Israel. Our universities have investments in weapons and surveillance technology companies that directly aid the Israeli occupation. This banner drop is just one action of many more to come, because we will not back down from demanding an end to U.S. support for genocide.”

Banners had a range of messages including, “Free Palestine,” “End the siege on Gaza,” “Ceasefire now” and “End the occupation.”

The action was held as a part of the National Week of Action for Palestine called by USPCN, SDS, and NAARPR.

#AustinTX #International #Palestine #SDS #USPCN #NAARPR