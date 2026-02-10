Austin demands ICE out of city one month after killing of Renee Good

By Jules Lattimore

Austin, TX – The Austin Immigrant Rights Action Committee (AIRAC) hosted a speakout on Saturday, February 7, in response to the call put out by the Legalization for All Network for a National Day of Action in solidarity with Minneapolis.

A dozen community members gathered at the south steps of the Texas capitol, maintaining the call for justice for victims of ICE terror and reiterating their demand for an end to local police collaboration with ICE.

After leading a round of chants, Jesse Valdelamar of AIRAC stated, “Around the country, people are demanding real change from our government. What has Mayor Kirk Watson done about the raids and police collaboration with ICE?” The crowd responded resolutely, “Nothing!”

Chants of “No cages! No raids!” and “Fuck ICE!” were met with enthusiasm by passersby and tourists, some of whom stopped to join in the chants, and drivers stopped at the nearby intersection honked and rolled down their windows to shout their approval.

Mia Reballosa of Austin Students for a Democratic Society said, “The past has shown us time and time again that the people are the ones who win. When communities come together to fight for one another, to care for one another, that’s when we are able to overcome these conditions of fear, death and violence. ICE out of Austin! ICE out of Texas!”

#AustinTX #TX #ImmigrantRights #AIRAC #L4A