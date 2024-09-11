Atlanta: UPS equipment fire leads to workplace abuses

By Taylor Cook

Atlanta, GA – During the September 10 daytime shift, at UPS SMART Hub, the building was evacuated due to a fire. The fire was due to a belt malfunction in the north-unload section of the building.

The fire broke out at approximately 12:30 p.m., leading to an evacuation of the whole building. Smoke began to affect workers near the fire before evacuation began and clouded their visibility. Workers were instructed to return to work at approximately 1:30, with smoke still in the building.

Workers in areas with the lingering smoke began to cough, feel ill, and cover their faces with masks and t-shirts. There was an overwhelming smell of electrical fire across the area. Instead of allowing the smoke to exit through the bay doors, management immediately began having trucks park into bay doors to be unloaded and resume production. A number of workers informed management that their asthma conditions were acting up, to which they were offered a surgical mask. UPS also made workers stay later than their usual shift to meet the production standards for the day.

“Our work conditions are bad enough as it is, between sweltering heat and insufficient fans in our trailers. It’s unacceptable to expect us to also work in an environment where the air is full of smoke and particulates. Our lives and safety are worth more than UPS’ profits.” said Alex Carson, a Teamster and unloader at SMART Hub.

This is a developing story and Fight Back! will continue to update as more information comes out.

