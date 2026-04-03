Anti-War Committee Chicago holds virtual rally to demand freedom for Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores

By Alexandra Westberry

Chicago, IL – On Thursday, March 26, the Anti-War Committee – Chicago (AWC) held an online rally in support of Venezuela’s l President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores to coincide with their second court date in New York City.

Elinor Keener of AWC opened the virtual rally with, “Today, against international law, the United States has decided to charge the democratically-elected President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife First Lady Cilia Flores with the grotesque charges of drug trafficking, an accusation that has no material basis.”

Reece Johnson from Good Kids Mad City stated, “The United Snakes have abducted President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores de Maduro under the same bullshit justification that this racist country mainly locks up poor, Black, and brown so-called U.S. citizens.”

Rania Salem, an organizer with the US-Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), stated “The propaganda used to justify this war is the same propaganda used to justify the occupation and genocide of Palestine. Bombing is sold as law enforcement; regime change is sold as democracy. And these are the same lies used to justify the ongoing aggression against Iran, the destruction of Iraq, the coup in Libya, the war on Syria, the devastation of Yemen, starvation of Cuba and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza,”

Jae Franklin a member of AWC and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), discussed their experience visiting Venezuela on a solidarity mission three weeks before the kidnapped Maduro and Flores.

Franklin spoke about visiting the base areas of the Bolivarian Revolution and forging ties with Venezuelan comrades, emphasizing why it is so important to rise up and demand freedom for Venezuela’s democratically elected leaders, “They are imprisoned for demanding freedom for their people, so now it is our responsibility to amplify the demand for their freedom.”

Christian Pich Ortiz, a Venezuelan and Bolivarian militant joined the rally from the Salvador Allende – Hugo Chavez Medical School in Caracas, an internationalist medical school where thousands of students from all over the world, including Palestinians, are able to study for free.

Pich’s own neighbors were murdered by the U.S. military during its attack on Venezuela, but seeing the streets filled with people defending Venezuela and its revolution filled him with the conviction that the Patria Grande is at hand.

“We are in the struggle now, and we cannot separate from each other,” Pich said, referencing the united front against imperialism around the world, especially with the ongoing war on Iran.

Jae Franklin brought the virtual rally to a close by sharing a video recording of a Venezuelan communard from El Panel Comune, summarizing the essence of the Bolivarian revolution: “It wasn’t so long ago that the United States declared Venezuela an extraordinary threat…and that’s true! But not because we have atomic weapons or missiles. It is because of our consciousness. We have consciousness and we have heart. A heart to the left.”

For more updates on actions surrounding President Maduro and First Lady Flores' case in the Chicago area, follow @antiwarchicago on social media.

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