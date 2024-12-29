Amazon picket line extends to Orange County

By Rain Mendoza

Anaheim, CA – On December 22, at around 4 a.m., nearly 40 Amazon workers, some of whom are also members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters from Local 396, picketed in front of an Amazon warehouse in Anaheim. They carried signs stating, “Amazon unfair labor practices strike” and marched in front of the warehouse entrance. Managers watched the picket line closely, discouraging outgoing drivers from speaking to picketers.

This picket line is part of the largest Amazon strike in U.S. history and is happening at the crux of the busiest shopping time of the year.

Rubie Mosqueda, Amazon delivery driver from the City of Industry, explained, “There is a nationwide strike happening because a number of warehouses have reached a majority to unionize, and Amazon is still refusing to come to the table. We want to discuss better pay, job security and contract negotiation. We are striking to show Amazon that we are standing together as a union!”

The Teamster-affiliated Amazon Labor Union wants to expand and bring it to new warehouses like the Anaheim Amazon warehouse. As picketers talked to drivers about working conditions and the fight for a contract, Mosqueda said, “We’ve extended the picket line to come support other locals. We want to see how drivers are feeling about bringing the union here. First, we plant the seeds, then picket, get contacts, then we reach out and organize!”

Chants filled the street as picketers shouted, “What do we want? Contract! When do we want it? Now!” Passing cars honked in support of the strike.

Amazon management called the Anaheim Police Department, and two patrol cars pulled over, threatening to ticket people for walking while the street light is red. Picketers chanted back at management, “Union busting is disgusting!”

Picketers planned to return to the City of Industry on December 23 and keep the strike going strong.

#AnaheimCA #CA #Labor #Teamsters #Amazon #Strike