After over 7 months in detention, Tacoma continues to demand freedom for Felix Ponce Alvarez

By Edgar Alvarez and Matthew Caras

Tacoma, WA – For over seven months, Felix Vladimir Ponce Alvarez has been detained at the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC). Felix has lived in Seattle since 2002, where he started his business and raised his family. Pierce County Immigration Alliance (PCIA) is demanding his immediate release from the Northwest Detention Center and calling for an end to the horrific conditions that he is facing during his detention.

As part of the process to gain his citizenship, Felix was obligated by ICE and the DHS to check in with officials monthly. He was fulfilling these legal obligations when he was detained without any clear reason on February 24, 2026. These circumstances leading up to his wrongful detention are not unlike many of the stories behind the status of detained people, where the established legal process for citizenship is instead used as a means for ICE agents to intercept immigrants in order to fill their detention quotas. In Felix’s case, he was already scheduled for another court check-in in March, when his legal process was interrupted without any valid cause.

In the last seven months, Felix has missed family birthdays and graduations. He also grieves the loss of his brother and the repossession of his home since he was unable to make payments on his mortgage while in detention. Felix's family has joined PCIA in protests and in reaching out to Washington state representatives directly to demand his freedom.

During his detention at the NWDC, Felix has been subjected to dire conditions. Inside, people are regularly denied access to medical care and they receive low-quality food that has been reported to have bugs in it. They also receive meals hours late and are given access to water that is cloudy and often has bugs in it.

Felix has not just been fighting for his release, but he has also often spoken out against mistreatment from guards and has frequently supported other people in his unit in detention by translating for the other Spanish speakers. When people speak out against the conditions they are facing, they are often met with repression. That can look like receiving frequent bed checks, getting written up by guards, or even being sent to solitary confinement.

This repression does not stop people from fighting back or speaking out. One of the ways that people protest their conditions at the NWDC is through hunger strikes. As of August, of this year, there have been 20 hunger strikes at the Northwest Detention Center to demand better conditions.

When describing the immigration system, Felix stated, “It is one of the largest human trafficking operations in human history, but it's considered legal.” ICE has ramped up its operations in Pierce County and all across the country, and in turn, so has the NWDC. Transports have significantly increased over the past couple of months. It is estimated that over 500 people have been transported in a single day. The NWDC is also seeking to expand its operations by changing its bed capacity from 1575 to 1635 people. This is despite the city of Tacoma’s current zoning laws, which prohibit its expansion.

“Felix should have never been detained. He shouldn’t have to spend another day in detention facing conditions where he has to fight every day for his basic rights and the rights of others. He should be at home with his family. He should be out here with his community,” stated Sumeet Kaur, a member of the Pierce County Immigration Alliance. “We will not stop fighting until Felix is free. We will not stop fighting until every single person in this detention center is free and it is shut down! We will not stop fighting until there is legalization for all and an end to immigration terror!”

#TacomaWA #WA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #FelixAlvarez