350,000 New Yorkers march against war, ICE and Trump during No Kings

By staff

New York, NY – Over 350,000 New Yorkers convened at Central Park on March 28 to join the No Kings protest. The No Kings protests have been called to oppose the Trump administration and its policies. Protesters convened on Saturday to oppose the Trump administration’s attacks on the people, ICE detentions and deportations of immigrants and the ongoing war on Iran.

Protesters carried signs, wore frog and Trump costumes, held upside down American flags, and more to express their opposition to Trump. Several organizations had their own contingents, including the NYU and Columbia chapters of Students for a Democratic Society. The SDS contingent held flags with their organization’s logo and a banner reading, “Student power!”

As protesters marched downtown, they chanted “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has got to go!” “ICE, ICE go away! Immigrants are here to stay!” and “Money for jobs and education! Not for war and deportations!”

As the march ended, protesters were encouraged to do more by getting organized. The next No Kings protest is planned for May 1, International Worker’s Day.

#NewYorkNY #NY #NoKings #PeoplesStruggles #ImmigrantRights #AntiWarMovement #StudentMovement