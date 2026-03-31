20,000 march in Denver against Trump agenda

By staff

Denver, CO – On Saturday, March 28, over 20,000 people showed up at the steps of the Colorado State Capitol to protest the Trump administration’s continued attacks on oppressed people and to demand an end to foreign wars. The day’s program included speeches as well as live music from Colorado Singing Resistance, Los Mocochetes, Brothers of Brass, and Notes of Dissent. The event, the third of its kind, was organized by a coalition of grassroots organizations, including Denver Coalition Against Trump, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Aurora Unidos CSO, Indivisible, and various labor unions.

Trump’s first year back in office has seen increased ICE attacks resulting in the kidnapping of community members. Laws passed by reactionary politicians have pushed back women’s, LGBTQ, and civil rights by decades in some instances. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, launched a war in Iran, and tightened its sanctions and blockade of Cuba. All of this, in addition to many other grievances, was aired by the protesters during the event, which lasted all afternoon.

Protesters began pouring into the capitol grounds around noon. Grassroots organizations set up tents and tables around the pavilion to share educational material and opportunities for organizing. The event was kicked off with short protest songs and a series of speeches by members of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Rocky Mountain Equality, the ACLU, Colorado Education Association, and Rise and Represent.

“We are here to send one clear message: that the years and decades of exploitation and abuse by the billionaire class, the capitalist class, the Epstein class, on our communities must come to an end today,” said Kooper Karaway, executive director of Colorado Education Association.

After the initial rounds of speakers, two marches started. Chants filled the streets of downtown Denver as tens of thousands of protesters marched past places of business and recreation. People watched from the balconies of their apartments, cars honked in support, and Brothers of Brass kept spirits high.

After the two marches, there were more speeches back at the Colorado State Capitol.

“Here’s the good news: this war against the people of the world is not one-sided. There is widespread resistance, both here at home and all over the world.” said Shaine Carroll-Frey of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “One year ago today, Jeanette Vizguerra was detained over in Aurora by ICE. Where is she today? She’s here with us! We did that! With constant vigils, weekly vigils and protests, we freed Jeanette! That’s what organized people power looks like – that’s what organized worker power looks like.”

“We win when we all get into the struggle. We win when we let go of our fear.” said Jade Kelly, president of CWA Local 7799. “If you leave No Kings today remembering only one thing, remember the simple truth: that we already have the power as working people. We built this world. We keep this state running with our labor. And we have the power to build a better world. We just have to organize to get it.”

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