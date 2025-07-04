Wisconsin Supreme Court rules 1849 statute not an abortion ban

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – Around 30 people gathered for a press conference and rally Wednesday, July 2 celebrating a landmark Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that effectively restored abortion access in the state. The court ruled 4-3 in favor that Wisconsin's 1849 law is not an abortion ban. This clarification removes the legal threat the ambiguous law posed to abortion providers since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Due to this, abortion services were paused for 15 months in Wisconsin while the legality was decided by the courts. “This interpretation of an 1849 law confirms what we know is true, abortion is not a crime,” remarked Blake Jones, chair of Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM).

“But our fight is far from over,” she continued, “Right now, significant barriers to access still exist. State law enforces a 24-hour waiting period for abortions, paired with a mandatory ultrasound. Telehealth services for abortion care remain illegal, leaving rural Wisconsinites behind.”

While abortion remains legal in the state, enemy forces come into play when it comes to accessing healthcare for women.

Fight Back News previously covered RJAM’s battle against fake clinics, also known as crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs). “It’s Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Right to Life who want to take abortion protections away. They are in our communities funding fake clinics, using deceptive tactics for influencing women to not seek an abortion,” said Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee Propaganda Chair and Freedom Road Socialist member Carly Klein, the emcee of the event.

But Milwaukee will not give up the fight, said Jones, “So we’re calling on every politician and lawmaker: Include us in the fight for reproductive freedom. We the people demand our seat at the table. And to all Wisconsinites, stay activated. If today proves anything, when we fight, we win!”

